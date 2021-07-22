Changes to operational hours of Carlow’s Covid test centre come into effect today

Changes in the operational hours of test centres in the Carlow/Wexford area come into effect from today (Thurs).

St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow Town will operate walk-in testing from 8:30am to 11am and again from 4pm to 6pm only.

The facility is now available to self-refer online for appointments while general referrals will be scheduled as normal.

While at Whitemills Industrial Estate in Wexford town a similar arrangement is underway, with walk-in testing there in place from 8:30am to 11am and also between 4pm and 6:30pm.

For self-referrals and more click here