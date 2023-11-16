Kilkenny hurler Padraig Walsh retired from intercounty action

Kilkenny hurler Padraig Walsh has reportedly retired from intercounty action.

The Irish Independent’s reporting that the 31 year old Tullaroan star is ‘starting to feel it in the body’ after 11 years on the county panel. (Read their piece here).

A teacher locally, he holds a number of awards including two senior All Ireland medals having been on the winning panel for back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015.

