An exciting and versatile player; Kilkenny GAA County Board Chair PJ Kenny pays tribute to Padraig Walsh
It's hoped he will continue with his beloved Tullaroan
Outgoing Kilkenny county hurler Padraig Walsh has been hailed for his skill and for being a team player.
The Tullaroan native’s announced his retirement from inter county action after serving on the panel since 2012.
He was part of the All Ireland winning team of 2014 & 2015 and holds two all stars as well.
Chair of Kilkenny GAA County Board PJ Kenny has been telling KCLR News the 31-year-old will be missed;