An exciting and versatile player; Kilkenny GAA County Board Chair PJ Kenny pays tribute to Padraig Walsh

Outgoing Kilkenny county hurler Padraig Walsh has been hailed for his skill and for being a team player.

The Tullaroan native’s announced his retirement from inter county action after serving on the panel since 2012.

He was part of the All Ireland winning team of 2014 & 2015 and holds two all stars as well.

Chair of Kilkenny GAA County Board PJ Kenny has been telling KCLR News the 31-year-old will be missed;