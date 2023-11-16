KCLR NewsNews & Sport

An exciting and versatile player; Kilkenny GAA County Board Chair PJ Kenny pays tribute to Padraig Walsh

It's hoped he will continue with his beloved Tullaroan

14 January 2020; Tullaroan and Kilkenny Hurler Pádraig Walsh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Outgoing Kilkenny county hurler Padraig Walsh has been hailed for his skill and for being a team player.

The Tullaroan native’s announced his retirement from inter county action after serving on the panel since 2012.

He was part of the All Ireland winning team of 2014 & 2015 and holds two all stars as well.

Image: tribute to Padraig Walsh on Kilkenny GAA website

Chair of Kilkenny GAA County Board PJ Kenny has been telling KCLR News the 31-year-old will be missed;

