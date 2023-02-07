Kilkenny Leader Partnership continues series of community consultations

Kilkenny Leader Partnership continues its series of community consultations across the county this (Tuesday) evening.

The group tasked with delivering the programme for rural development locally is on a tour of the county and have already visited Ferrybank and Freshford with Castlecomer hosting a consultation tomorrow (Wednesday) evening, and Gowran the focus of another next week.

This evening though it’s the turn of Callan where the gathering will take place from 7.30pm in the KCAT Art and Study Centre.

CEO of Kilkenny Leader Partnership Declan Rice has been telling KCLR News that they’re “Meeting with people, hearing what they have to say, showing them what we think the shape of the new programme will be”.

He says tonight’s location was chosen because “Callan is also a very important area in itself as a town but it’s also the hub of the wider I suppose west Kilkenny area so that’s why Callan is the particular focus for Tuesday night”.