Kilkenny man needs your support to have life saving operation

Locals are being urged to dig deep this Christmas to help save one Kilkenny man’s life.

Declan Fitzpatrick is originally from the Marble City but is now living in Thailand.

He is in critical condition following a serious stroke, and needs a stent put in his heart.

His daughter Aisling has set up a go fund me page to raise money for his surgery, and she says it’s vital that people support it; ”Without the support, without this operation, dad will die. We are asking everyone who can to help us out.” Please go to gofundmedeclanlifesavingoperation.