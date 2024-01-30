Kilkenny man to run as an Independent candidate in the Local Elections

The nephew of a former Labour Councillor has declared he’s to run as an Independent candidate in the Local Elections.

Maurice Shortall from Castlecomer runs his own promotions company, is a DJ and podcaster, as well as an employee in the north Kilkenny town’s supermarket.

He’s been telling The KCLR Daily that he understands running outside a party is challenging, but he’s used to building projects from the ground up – hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond here …

Meanwhile, hear what the three Labour Party candidates selected to run for Kilkenny last night had to say on KCLR earlier here.