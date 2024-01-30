KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny man to run as an Independent candidate in the Local Elections

He's been telling The KCLR Daily that he's used to building projects from the ground up

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace30/01/2024
Image: Independent Candidate for Local Elections, Maurice Shortall

The nephew of a former Labour Councillor has declared he’s to run as an Independent candidate in the Local Elections.

Maurice Shortall from Castlecomer runs his own promotions company, is a DJ and podcaster, as well as an employee in the north Kilkenny town’s supermarket.

He’s been telling The KCLR Daily that he understands running outside a party is challenging, but he’s used to building projects from the ground up – hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond here …

