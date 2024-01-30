KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny man to run as an Independent candidate in the Local Elections
He's been telling The KCLR Daily that he's used to building projects from the ground up
The nephew of a former Labour Councillor has declared he’s to run as an Independent candidate in the Local Elections.
Maurice Shortall from Castlecomer runs his own promotions company, is a DJ and podcaster, as well as an employee in the north Kilkenny town’s supermarket.
He’s been telling The KCLR Daily that he understands running outside a party is challenging, but he’s used to building projects from the ground up – hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond here …
