Labour Party picks its Kilkenny candidates for the Local Elections

Labour has picked its Kilkenny candidates for the Local Elections.

Sitting South Kilkenny councillor Tomás Breathnach is hoping to be returned to the Piltown electoral area, while hopeful Andrea Cleere joins former representative Seán Ó hArgáin in the bid for a seat at the city municipal district table.

The selection convention took place last night.

All three joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily (10am to 1pm) – hear what they had to say here;