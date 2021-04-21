Kilkenny man’s evidence crucial to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Crowds cheered last night outside the courtroom in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

The former US police officer knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

Expert witness for the prosecution was given by pulmonologist Dr Martin Tobin from Freshford, County Kilkenny. (More on that here). And his evidence is understood to have been crucial to the result.

Sentencing will be in two months, with the most serious charge carrying up to 40 years in prison.