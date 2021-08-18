Kilkenny musician wants roadmap for return of entertainment industry

A local musician is calling for a roadmap for the sector as the Government prepares to sit down with representatives from the entertainment industry today.

They will meet with Arts Minister, Catherine Martin, later to discuss a possible return.

On September 7th the Covid financial supports will stop but entertainers are still without a return to work date.

Tomas Jackman, who previously had the virus, organised a protest in June which saw about 70 people march through Kilkenny City calling for support.

And he’s been telling KCLR what he’d like to see happen today:

“What we need in the industry is a date where we can say to people we can start working from this date onwards. And then we can start taking bookings. Because the important thing for musicians and entertainers is the bookings. That keeps us going for the following year. And when we don’t have them, there’s nothing we can do”.