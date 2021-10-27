Kilkenny priest calls for support for families of disappeared women

Support needs to be shown to the families of the women who’ve disappeared.

That’s the call from Fr Willie Purcell, a friend of the family of Jo Jo Dullard, after a search operation initiated in Kildare drew to a close.

Gardaí announced on Tuesday that nothing of evidential value to the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Newbridge woman Deirdre Jacob was discovered at the site in Taggartstown.

It had been hoped that a lead in that case may help with the case of missing Callan woman Jo Jo and others who disappeared in the region.

Fr Purcell added that such investigations can take their toll on the families involved:

“It is really such a difficult trying time. And we all get one with our lives and we all have lives to live, we all have different things to do. Sometimes we remember, sometimes we forget how important it is to support Jo Jo’s family and all the families of missing persons. To keep that spirit of hope alive because for all of us, that’s all we have”

