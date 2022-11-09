Kilkenny shop ran out of bottled water as locals dealt with boil water notice

A local shop ran out of bottled water over the weekend.

Those served on the Bennettsbridge public scheme were among the almost 10,000 Irish Water customers impacted up until Monday evening.

Many flocked to their local Centra to stock up on supplies, with five litre and litre packs quick to sell soon running the outlet dry not once, but twice as owner PJ Cullen outlines.

Speaking with KCLR News PJ said “I had to go to Waterford last Saturday to the cash and carry to pick up a carload of water like gallons, gallon and gallons of water and that actually sold out before we got our delivery on Tuesday as well.”

He adds that he believes it will happen again but he and his team will be ready for the next time the area’s hit.

He said “We’ll all make sure there’s plenty of water in the shop for sale, we’ll have a good backup, like, and that’ll hopefully help the local community as regards to drinking water in the tea and that, you know, because I believe it’s not good to drink the water out of the tap, but we will do our best to get as much bottles as we can in.”

You can listen back to Edwina Grace’s full chat with PJ Cullen here.