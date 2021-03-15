He reached great heights with ‘Fake Fine’, and now Robert Grace is back with more.

The Graignamanagh singer and songwriter topped the Irish Homegrown Charts for a number of weeks and landed himself a place on HotPress’s Hotties shortlist.

Over the weekend he released follow-up track ‘The Hurt You Gave Me’ and looks set to become another favourite.

It’s set as the KCLR Amhrán na Seachtaine so tune in for radio plays and watch the official video here: