Kilkenny Site on Market for €700,000

Thursday 6th June

A greenfield site with planning permission for a Nursing home on the ring-road in Kilkenny city has come on the market this week.

It’s being offered for sale by Savills with a guide price of 700 thousand euro.

The 1.2 acre site on the Bohernatounish Road already has full permission for an eighty bed nursing home.

It’s located beside the Kilkenny Bridge Centre near the roundabout.