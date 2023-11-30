Kilkenny software company to manage application process for global student scholarship scheme

A Kilkenny software company’s secured three new international contracts to manage the application process for one of the most prestigious student scholarship schemes in the world.

The Fulbright Student Exchange Programme covers 50 countries, providing support which enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists to study and conduct research across the globe.

The programme has operated internationally since 1948 and counts many internationally-recognised names as well as 62 Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners among its recipients. Including theoretical physicist Peter Higgs, economist Joseph Stiglitz, novelist John Steinbeck and US politician Henry Kissinger.

MindaClient CEO Brian Kelly’s been telling our Carol Dooley on The KCLR Daily about it – hear the conversation in full here;