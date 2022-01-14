Kilkenny students win 3 prizes at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Students from Kilkenny have taken home three prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

A Dublin duo was revealed this afternoon as the overall winners this year.

Third-year students Aditya Joshi, and Aditya Kumar, from Synge Street, Dublin, have taken home the top prize for a project entitled “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”.

The winners presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

The pair received the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and the top prize of €7,500and wil go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which takes place in September 2022.

The award for Individual winner went to Ross O’Boyle, aged 16, a transition year student from Portmarnock Community College, Dublin for his project entitled “An investigation into the effectiveness of various ventilation methods using CO2 as a proxy for the spread of Covid-19 in both controlled and real-life scenarios”.

Details of the local prizewinners have yet to be announced but Kilkenny was well represented with students from Loreto, CBS secondary, Coláiste Pobal Osraí, Castlecomer Community School, and St Kieran’s College all participating.

KCLR’s Edwina Grace caught up with the local students about their projects ahead of the big event. You can listen back here