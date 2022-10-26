Kilkenny to get a dedicated ‘Night-time Economy Advisor’ under new pilot scheme

A local City Councillor says Kilkenny will benefit from getting a dedicated ‘Night-Time Economy Advisor’.

Kilkenny and eight other towns and cities are getting the new appointments.

It’s under a new pilot scheme announced by the Arts Minister Catherine Martin.

Her party colleague and local Green Councillor Maria Dollard explains what the plan is:

“To develop a cohesive night-time economy. It would be coordinating public transport, venues that might want to open up in the night-time. There would be some grants, I think for sound proofing and things like that. So to create a night-time economy that makes sense for Kilkenny”