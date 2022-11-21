Kilkenny Train Station is country’s first age-friendly station

The country’s first age-friendly train station is in Kilkenny City.

The facility’s the latest to be granted the status after neighbouring MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, St Luke’s Hospital and indeed Kilkenny City received similar in recent years.

County Hall hosted an event to mark the occasion this morning where attendees heard how the provision of more accessible parking spaces, tactile paving and a pedestrian crossing were among the steps taken to remove barriers to the service.

John Furlong from Irish Rail says they were happy to get on board and hope to see it replicated in other stations.

“When we heard what was involved, you couldn’t help but want to be involved if you know what I mean and ideally it’s about setting a new standard or template for all Irish rail stations in the district and probably around the country,” said John.