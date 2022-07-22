Kilkenny Traveller Pride 2022 draws to a close with some very strong messages

Kilkenny Traveller Pride is over for another year, but the impact is likely to be felt for some time.

Two big events were key to the 2022 festivities; the first, on Tuesday, a family fun day on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle – more on that here

Then on Friday the Butler Gallery at Evans’ Home became the host for a special array of performance pieces.

Our Edwina Grace was there and linked up to The Way It Is to set the scene before Sue Nunn played out some of the recordings of those performing:

As you heard in the above, Limerick rapper and spoken word artist Willzee was one of the guest performers:

Another guest artist at today’s #Kilkenny Traveller Pride event @butlergallery is Willzee pic.twitter.com/L9jGsnQExj — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) July 22, 2022

If you’re smitten, check out details of his debut album ‘Kuti Gris’ here

While star of screen and stage Sharyn Ward, who on the same day had her own song out, also shared her talents:

Singer Sharyn Ward is one of the guest performers at #Kilkenny Traveller Pride spoken word event @butlergallery pic.twitter.com/jLQs32BfrU — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) July 22, 2022

Added to that local ladies Helena Power and Samantha Joyce provided some thought-provoking pieces based on their lived experiences as well as the ones of those around them.

And there was some great artwork on display, mainly by local 15-year-old Ali Connors with more from young kids at the city homework club.

Organiser Helena Power of Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement and Hollie Kearns, Butler Gallery’s Learning and Public Engagement Curator spoke to Sue Nunn after the event – hear both here:

These attendees really enjoyed the event: