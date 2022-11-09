Kilkenny Vet Richard Ryan asking people to adopt rescue dogs for Christmas rather than buy

A local Vet is asking people not to get a puppy for Christmas this year.

Paws animal rescue near the Kilkenny-Tipperary has had to stop accepting any more dogs until the new year at least because they are struggling to rehome up to 100 they already have.

Richard Ryan from Archersfield Veterinary Clinic in Kilkenny says someone who genuinely wants a dog should consider adopting a rescue dog.

“The pups that are born in the last two weeks, they are the pups that are going to be sold at Christmas,” said Richard.

“So I would say to people that if you’re thinking that you want a dog in your life, try to rescue a dog where possible rather than buying one”.

“Pups that are bred specifically for Christmas, it’s not always with the right intentions in mind”.