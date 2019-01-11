Kilkenny woman working as Ambassador to Belgium addresses local students

Brexit means it’s important to make Ireland’s relationship with Belgium stronger than ever.

So says the Irish Ambassador to Belgium, Kilkenny woman Helena Nolan.

She was appointed to the role of representing Ireland there about 18 months ago.

Ms Nolan was visiting schools in Kilkenny this week talking to students about the work she does.

And speaking to Sue Nunn on KCLR, she says her focus now is to build on relations between the two countries