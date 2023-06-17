Kilkenny’s new Cathaoirleach says his tenure will be dominated by next year’s local elections

The new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says his tenure will be dominated by the upcoming local elections next year.

Fine Gael’s Micheal Doyle has been elected to the role for the last year of this council.

Fianna Fail’s John Coonan is the new Leas Cathaoirleach

Cllr Doyle has been telling KCLR that he’s looking forward to the campaign and a hectic 12 months, “It’s going to be busy, I have no doubt, and throw in the local elections too on top of that. It’ll be all go and it’ll be very interesting. To be honest, it’s the one part of politics that I really enjoy – the canvassing part, going around and knocking on doors. So I’ll have plenty to do.”