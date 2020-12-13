Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel sees 90% of staff return for the festive season

One prominent local hotelier claims that 90% of his staff have returned to work since reopening.

It comes despite reports that businesses nationally are struggling to find enough workers for the festive period, as they don’t want to come of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Paul Beehan, Manager of Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel, says the scheme has been “counterproductive” in that regard.

But he says that wasn’t the case in his own hotel and thankfully 90% of his staff have returned