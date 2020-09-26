Kilkenny’s Robert Grace a hit on The Late Late Show

We told you on Thursday that Kilkenny’s own Robert Grace would be making an appearance on this week’s Late Late Show – read that here

As expected the Graignamanagh man did a great job, performing his latest single ‘Fake Fine’ on the programme.

His stint came amid interviews with Dr Anthony Fauci, former President of Ireland Mary McAleese & Jedward.

We may be slightly biased, but we think his bit was the best!

See what you think by watching here: