Kilkenny’s Robert Grace a hit on The Late Late Show
He performed latest single 'Fake Fine' last night
We told you on Thursday that Kilkenny’s own Robert Grace would be making an appearance on this week’s Late Late Show – read that here
As expected the Graignamanagh man did a great job, performing his latest single ‘Fake Fine’ on the programme.
His stint came amid interviews with Dr Anthony Fauci, former President of Ireland Mary McAleese & Jedward.
We may be slightly biased, but we think his bit was the best!
See what you think by watching here: