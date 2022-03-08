Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan bows out of next month’s Climb With Charlie on Croagh Patrick

Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan has confirmed she will not be in a position to undertake the journey to Croagh Patrick for the Climb with Charlie Bird next month.

The Mooncoin native updated her followers yesterday saying she has had a difficult few weeks with radiotherapy and has been very unwell as a result of the treatment she’s receiving.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be celebrated today at WIT where her portrait is being hosted for International Women’s Day. (See other local events to mark the date here).

Staff and students at the college will be joined by members of her family and friends for a fundraising event in aid of Solas Cancer support centre in Waterford and the Shona project. (More here).