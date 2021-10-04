Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan returns home from US for palliative chemotherapy

Cervicalcheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has returned home from the US for palliative chemotherapy.

The Mooncoin native is back with her family after new tumours were discovered halting her plans to undergo proton beam therapy.

Vicky had been keeping her followers and supporters updated on her treatment plan in the US where she had hoped she could buy more time.

But in an update yesterday she revealed she’d returned home and will be starting chemotherapy in the hopes that it will keep her alive until Christmas at least.

