Kilkenomics contributors hail the Kilkenny event as the “Best economic forum on earth … ever”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform of Ireland, Paschal Donohoe, was one of the first to take to the stage last night

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace03/11/2023
Image: Kilkenomics Twitter/X

Kilkenomics is in full flight following a great start in Kilkenny.

The opening night of the annual mix of economics and comedy saw Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform of Ireland Paschal Donohoe among the contributors:

More than 60 other events will roll out between today (Friday) and Sunday (more here).

Some of the participants have been telling KCLR why they’re delighted to be on the bill – hear that here;

