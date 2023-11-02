Kilkenny’s next festival Kilkenomics set to roll out from this evening

As we head for the weekend, Kilkenny’s gearing up for its next festival.

Kilkenomics sees the best economists and comedians from across the globe merge to provide a unique take on the world we’re in.

About 65 different events, many of them already sold-out, will unfold between this (Thursday) evening and Sunday at venues across the city. (Full programme here).

Programme Director Naoise Nunn was on The KCLR Daily yesterday (Wednesday) to tell our Brian Redmond all about it …