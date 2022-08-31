KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle from Leighlinbridge, Carlow to be recognised for her work bridging gaps between education and industry

She founded The B!G Idea

Edwina Grace 31/08/2022
A local woman’s been recognised for her work in bridging gaps between education and industry.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle from Leighlinbridge, founder of The B!G Idea, has been awarded a place on the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Impact Awards Acceleration programme.

She also gets €20,000 for her creative initiative which helps 15 to 16-year-olds work to solve social issues.

The SEI Impact Programme identifies social entrepreneurs with high potential and supports them through with funding and mentoring.

Kim’s one of five to be awarded out of more than100 applications.

Kennedy Wilson back innovation by supporting Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Impact Programme for next three years . Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is delighted to announce the beginning of a three-year partnership with real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson. As Major Programme Sponsor, in conjunction with other philanthropic donors, their funding will support the Impact Programme. This nine-month accelerator, each year supporting five organisations solving social problems across Ireland. The programme provides training and support to the founders and provides €20,000 each in unrestricted funding to help the organisations grow. Pictured are Tim Griffiths, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland CEO, with entrepreneur Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, The B!G Idea founder. The 2022 Impact Programme attracted more than 100 applications from all corners of Ireland, with the successful applicants going through a rigorous interview process. The five chosen Awardees provide innovative solutions to solve various social issues including outmoded teaching models, plastic pollution, stigma around addiction and a lack of opportunities for marginalised teens.  For more information on this year’s Impact Awardees and the work of SEI, visit socialentrepreneurs.ie.   PHOTO: Mark Stedman
Edwina Grace 31/08/2022