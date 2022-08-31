Kim Mackenzie-Doyle from Leighlinbridge, Carlow to be recognised for her work bridging gaps between education and industry

A local woman’s been recognised for her work in bridging gaps between education and industry.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle from Leighlinbridge, founder of The B!G Idea, has been awarded a place on the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Impact Awards Acceleration programme.

She also gets €20,000 for her creative initiative which helps 15 to 16-year-olds work to solve social issues.

The SEI Impact Programme identifies social entrepreneurs with high potential and supports them through with funding and mentoring.

Kim’s one of five to be awarded out of more than100 applications.