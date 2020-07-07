KCLR News
Kilkenny promised Autumn festivals will go ahead
Kilkeny County Council vows local festivals will be held with 're-imagined' formats
Festivals willl still be held in Kilkenny this year, despite Covid restrictions.
The local authority assures that big events like the Cat Laughs Festival and Savour will be ‘reimagined’ so they can go ahead safely.
Colette Byrne, Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council, says there’s a lot of entertainment planned by Kilkenny’s Tourism Taskforce for the upcoming Autumn.