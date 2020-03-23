Kilkenny Councillors vote to raise overdraft limit by €7m

Councillors in Kilkenny have voted to raise the the local authority’s overdraft limit by seven million Euro.

A restricted monthly meeting went ahead today with just seven councillors present – that’s the minimum number needed by law.

Physical distancing was in effect for the unusual monthly meeting.

And Caothaoirleach Peter Chap Cleere says they just went through the motions needed to get things done – he’s been thanking his fellow members for their co-operation.

Kilkenny County Council will now need to apply to its bank to have the overdraft limit raised in case it’s needed to keep it’s operations running.