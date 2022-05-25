‘Large Kilkenny family’ claims €8.5million winnings from lottery ticket sold in Blanchfield’s Centra, Mooncoin
The winners are not going to reveal their identities
National Lottery’s this evening confirmed that the €8.5million winning lottery ticket has been cashed in.
The quick pick had been bought at Blanchfield’s Centra in Mooncoin on Saturday, 7th May for that evening’s draw. (More here).
Speculation was rife as to who could have made the purchase and now we can reveal it was a ‘large Kilkenny family’ who gathered at Lotto HQ in Dublin.
Members want to keep the win private but say “We’ve actually been quite relaxed about it all which makes it all the more strange”, adding “You always think that when you win the Lotto, you will be jumping around and spraying champagne, but we’ve been quite sensible in the last few weeks and kept our feet firmly on the ground.”
The representative notes “It wasn’t until three days after the draw that I actually checked my ticket and found out that we’d won the very jackpot prize that everybody in Kilkenny was talking about. We are an incredibly level-headed family and I know that this win won’t affect us one bit. It won’t change who we are, but it will certainly make things like paying off mortgages and paying bills an awful lot easier.” “It’s a huge amount of money and the plan is to sit tight for the next couple of months before we make any big spending plans. The only real plan for spending at the moment is a local charity who we plan to support as much as we can in the coming months and years,” they added.