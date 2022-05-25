‘Large Kilkenny family’ claims €8.5million winnings from lottery ticket sold in Blanchfield’s Centra, Mooncoin

National Lottery’s this evening confirmed that the €8.5million winning lottery ticket has been cashed in.

The quick pick had been bought at Blanchfield’s Centra in Mooncoin on Saturday, 7th May for that evening’s draw. (More here).

Speculation was rife as to who could have made the purchase and now we can reveal it was a ‘large Kilkenny family’ who gathered at Lotto HQ in Dublin.

Members want to keep the win private but say “We’ve actually been quite relaxed about it all which makes it all the more strange”, adding “You always think that when you win the Lotto, you will be jumping around and spraying champagne, but we’ve been quite sensible in the last few weeks and kept our feet firmly on the ground.”