Last chance for Carlow-Kilkenny candidates to get on the ballot paper

Anyone who wants to run in the general election has to have their applications in today.

Almost anyone over the age of 21 in Ireland can run for a seat in the Dáil, as long as they are not a Judge, a member of the Gardaí or in jail.

But you need to submit your papers before 12 midday today to get on the ballot.

Candidate will need either 30 people to nominate them to the Returning Officer or they can also register by lodging a deposit of €500.

KCLR understand that there are at least 12 candidates in the running for the 5-seater Carlow/Kilkenny constituency and that many have already handed in their paperwork.

There are three for Fine Gael: with Councillor Patrick O’Neill joining sitting TDs John Paul Phelan and Pat Deering.

There are also three Fianna Fáil names on the ballot with Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor bidding for election along with Deputies John McGuinness and Bobby Aylward.

Kathleen Funchion is attempting to hold onto her Sinn Féin seat.

Councillor Denis Hynes is running for Labour while Councillor Malcom Noonan is hoping to claim a seat for the Green party for the first time since 2011.

Adrienne Wallace has lodged her papers for Solidarity/People Before Profit, former Kilkenny Councillor Melissa O’Neill is running for the Irish Freedom Party and Helena Byrne has been nominated for Renua.

We’ll find out after today if anyone else is joining the race.