Last day to vote for Kilkenny groupings in running for European LEADER Award
Winners will be revealed later this month
It’s the last day to vote for local groupings that are in the running for a European LEADER award.
Nore Vision, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Better Broadband for Piltown, Windgap shop and tearooms and Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub in Graignamanagh are among 120 nominees for a People’s Choice nod.
You can add your name to three online at leadercongress.eu with winners due to be announced in Brussels on the 18th of December.