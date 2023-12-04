Last day to vote for Kilkenny groupings in running for European LEADER Award

It’s the last day to vote for local groupings that are in the running for a European LEADER award.

Nore Vision, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Better Broadband for Piltown, Windgap shop and tearooms and Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub in Graignamanagh are among 120 nominees for a People’s Choice nod.

You can add your name to three online at leadercongress.eu with winners due to be announced in Brussels on the 18th of December.

