Leaving Cert students in Carlow and Kilkenny can choose their preferred exam option from today
Plea is for all to consider their options before committing
Students will be able to register their preferred option for this year’s Leaving Cert later.
The self-service portal opens at midday, with students able to indicate whether they wish to sit the exam, take calculated grades, or both.
Registration closes next Tuesday, but will open again around the end of April, where they’ll be asked to confirm their choices.
Principals and teachers across the country are calling on all to consider their options before making a decision.