Legal dispute that’s kept the Ferrybank Shopping Centre empty could be resolved next month

The legal dispute that’s kept the Ferrybank Shopping Centre empty for years could be resolved next month.

A long-running feud between the developers of the €100 million building and the proposed anchor tenant Dunnes Stores is finally going to court on the 3rd of December.

It has been sitting idle since 2009 with no shops – the only life in it is the local Library and the county council office.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty says if a resolution can be found it would breath new life into the area;” Hopefully there’ll be some clarity from that court case and the outcome will be good and positive and that building can come into use hopefully and that businesses will come and take units in it”.

