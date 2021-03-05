Local woman welcomes passing of legislation in Seanad to allowing naming of murdered children

A local woman has welcomed the passing of legislation in the Seanad that will allow murdered children to be named in the media.

It would also allow the press to name adults accused of killing children during court cases.

The change to the Children’s Act was proposed after a Court of Appeal ruling last October, which effectively banned the practice.

The bill will now go before the Dáil, and the government will be supporting it.

A local woman who can’t be named because it might identify her children says the current situation silences and censors families and it can’t be allowed to continue.