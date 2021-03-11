KCLR News
Tánaiste says he believes staycations will be possible this summer
But Leo Varadkar says it will be the end of April or May before shops or hairdressers reopen
The Tánaiste believes people will be able to enjoy a holiday in Ireland this summer despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Leo Varadkar has confirmed very few restrictions will be eased next month.
The Tánaiste says it will be the end of April or May before shops or hairdressers have any chance of reopening.
But he feels holidaying at home will happen this summer.