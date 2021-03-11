KCLR News

Tánaiste says he believes staycations will be possible this summer

But Leo Varadkar says it will be the end of April or May before shops or hairdressers reopen

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 11/03/2021

The Tánaiste believes people will be able to enjoy a holiday in Ireland this summer despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leo Varadkar has confirmed very few restrictions will be eased next month.

The Tánaiste says it will be the end of April or May before shops or hairdressers have any chance of reopening.

But he feels holidaying at home will happen this summer.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 11/03/2021