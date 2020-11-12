Tánaiste warns not to make travel plans for Christmas

People have been advised not to book flights home to Ireland for Christmas.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it’s too early for people to book flights home without knowing what the Covid restrictions will be.

While some backbench Fianna Fáil TDs have called for an easing of restrictions, the decision will largely rest on advice from the Chief Medical Officer.

NHET’s been meeting to discuss the latest trends of Covid-19 and the impact of Level 5.

Most counties including Carlow and Kilkenny have seen big improvements in their 14-day incidence rates, but Donegal’s is over 300 cases per 100,000 – more than twice the national average.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 145, locally it’s still round about 133 in Kilkenny & down significantly in Carlow to 114.

NPHET’s also working on advice for how people can socialise over Christmas in a Covid-safe manner.

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally says there has to be some easing of measures during the festive season.