KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Lidl Kilkenny announces opening date for new store while Carlow announce new jobs
The retailer closed its doors in Kilkenny last year to demolish the existing premises
Lidl has named the opening date for its new Kilkenny store on the Waterford road.
The retailer closed its doors on the site last year to demolish the existing premises before rebuilding a bigger one in its place.
That will open up to shoppers on February 23rd.
Meanwhile, the company has announced seven new jobs are being created in Carlow as it brings its total workforce in the Republic of Ireland to over 6000.