Local band Drops of Green awarded at ALSR Celtic Music Awards

A local band has won at the ALSR Celtic Music Awards.

The event last night saw Drops of Green take the title for Best Music Video for single ‘On the Carousel’ which you can watch below. It features Kilkenny actor Brendan Corcoran and was shot at points across the city.

The song was written by the group’s Robbie Campion with good friend Davey Long. Released in January 2020, it went on to reach number one in the Irish download chart.

Members of the group hail from Kilkenny, Laois and Waterford.