Local candidates running for Seanad seats using technology to canvass due to Coronavirus

Our local candidates running for the Seanad are having to settle for using technology to canvass for votes due to coronavirus guidelines.

Voting is curarently underway in the Seanad elections with a count set to happen on Monday 30th of March but candidates have been unable to perform their usual extensive tour of the various local authorities to campaign.

Locally former TD Pat Deering is running for the Agricultural panel with Kilkenny Councillor Joe Malone nominated for the Adminstrative panel.

Both local men say they finished up canvassing last week and are now resorting to calls, texts and emails to try and get the support they need to get elected to the upper house.

Voting closes at 11am on March 30th with the count set to follow that day with restricted access.