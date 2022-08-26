Local Councilllor Andrea Dalton says she’ll keep pressure on NTA to deliver fleet of electric vehicles for Carlow Town bus service

A local councillor says she will keep pressure on the National Transport Authority to deliver electric vehicles for Carlow Town’s new bus service.

It follows the news in recent days that they could be diesel engines rather than Ireland’s first electric fleet.

The Chair of the Carlow Kilkenny Green party, Liam O’Brien, on KCLR said he’d be disappointed if that happened.

Fianna Fáil’s Andrea Dalton says she’s happy that the service is going ahead but would rather the NTA delivers what it promised.

Hear her conversation with our Domhnall Doyle on The Way It Is here: