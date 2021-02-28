Local councillor says loss of funding for Carlow swimming pool is a huge concern

It’s a “big concern” that one Carlow swimming pool is set to lose funding from the council.

So says Cllr John Cassin, after it was revealed at their meeting this week that the Graiguecullen pool will receive 6-thousand-euro less from the local authority this year.

It comes as the pool’s faced extended closures due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But Cllr Cassin says it still needs to be maintained so it’s ready for public use once restrictions are eased- ”This is a huge concern, as when they re open there’s still going to be a demand for their services, being down six thousand euro is a huge dent in their funding.”