Here’s how the final tallies added up for the Castlecomer electoral area.

“Words fail me” was the reaction by sitting councillor Pat Fitzpatrick (FF) as he looks to have topped the poll with 2100 votes, 500 clear of nearest rival Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG).

KILKENNY: An emotional Patrick Fitzpatrick as he tops the poll in the Castlecomer Electoral Area.

Brennan, John: 1,099

Cavanagh, Mary Hilda: 1,594

Delaney, Michael: 936

Fitzpatrick, Pat: 2,100

Hynes, Denis: 1,047

Kavanagh, Joseph: 469

McCarthy, Michael: 1,482

O’Neill, Pat: 776

