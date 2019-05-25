KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Local Elections 2019: Final tallies for Castlecomer

Counting is underway in the 2019 Local Elections for Kilkenny and Carlow

Ken McGuire 25/05/2019
Crowds at the count centre in Kilkenny.

Here’s how the final tallies added up for the Castlecomer electoral area.

“Words fail me” was the reaction by sitting councillor Pat Fitzpatrick (FF) as he looks to have topped the poll with 2100 votes, 500 clear of nearest rival Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG).

  • Brennan, John: 1,099
  • Cavanagh, Mary Hilda: 1,594
  • Delaney, Michael: 936
  • Fitzpatrick, Pat: 2,100
  • Hynes, Denis: 1,047
  • Kavanagh, Joseph: 469
  • McCarthy, Michael: 1,482
  • O’Neill, Pat: 776

