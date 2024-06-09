This story was updated at 12pm to include details of a second count in Carlow.

A second day of counting for the 2024 local elections got underway at 9am this morning in Kilkenny, followed by a 10am start in Carlow.

Overnight, the Callan-Thomastown LEA was decided – a recap of which is available on our live election blog here. There will be two new faces on Kilkenny County Council from Callan-Thomastown with Joe Sheridan (FF) elected on the first count and Stephanie Doheny (SF) elected on the sixth and final count.

They’ll be joined by returning councillors Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF), Deirdre Cullen (FF), Joe Lyons (FG) and Michael Doyle (FG).

In Piltown, a first count was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning with Pat Dunphy (FG) and Tomás Breathnach (LAB) elected. By time of writing at 11.30am, Piltown was heading to a sixth count with three seats still to fill.

So as it stands, we’ve got eight seats out of 24 filled for Kilkenny County Council.

With count 5 for the Piltown LEA in Kilkenny imminent, and the Kilkenny LEA papers being sorted, here's how count 4 for Piltown went. Four counts down, 2 candidates elected on first count. Live blog here: https://t.co/X5FJMsRKyq pic.twitter.com/ldYMbFnjM7 — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) June 9, 2024

Counting for the Kilkenny LEA began around 11am this morning, with Castlecomer expected to start counting after lunchtime.

Carlow latest

In Carlow, a first count was reached before 2am with sitting councillors Fintan Phelan (FF) and Andrea Dalton (FF) both elected, Phelan far surpassing the quota of 999 with 1,678 first preference votes.

A second count before midday has seen Fergal Browne (FG) elected with 1,047 votes, Browne collecting 154 transfers from Fintan Phelan. Count three is underway.

Tullow has seen John Pender (FF) and Charlie Murphy (IND) elected, both on the first count, with Will Paton (IND) only 97 votes off the quota of 1,114.

The big news out of Bagenalstown was Arthur McDonald (FF) has lost his seat with new candidate Daniel Pender (FF) elected on count four alongside Andy Gladney (SF), Michael Doran (FG), Willie Quinn (LAB) and Tommy Kinsella (FG).

With all five Bagenalstown seats filled and two from Carlow, that makes seven of 18 secured in Carlow County Council.

You can get live updates on air on the hour or follow our live election blog for more here.