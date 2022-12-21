Local GP calls on people across Carlow and Kilkenny to treat symptoms of cold and flu at home where possible

A local doctor is urging people to try and treat symptoms of cold and flu at home where possible.

St Luke’s Hospital, Caredoc and the National Ambulance Service were all warning of long waiting times yesterday due to unprecedented demand.

The Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth also called for people to stay home if they have symptoms because the rising levels of Covid in Hospitals.

Kilkenny GP Justin Kwong has the same advice for locals who are feeling under the weather and notes that most of the viruses around at the moment can be easily treated at home.

And while speaking with our Shannon Redmond last evening, Dr Kwong added that when symptoms start to change or don’t go away after a few days then you need to think about going to your doctor.

