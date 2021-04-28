Local GP calls on people in Carlow and Kilkenny to know the difference between Covid-19 and hayfever symptoms

The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has dropped below 150 for the first time in nearly seven months.

The figure fell to 148 last night, the lowest since October 6th, with two people being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s as 10 deaths were reported last night with 426 new cases, eight in Carlow but for the second consecutive day there was none in Kilkenny.

Dr Shane McKeogh runs GP Buddy, which tracks calls to surgeries across the country and he says they have stalled this month.

While local GP Dr Justin Kwong is calling on you to not confuse hayfever symptoms with those of Covid-19.

