Local lotto players are being urged to check their Euromillions numbers!

Nobody has yet claimed the 97,604 euro winning ticket purchased at Glynn’s Daybreak in Callan.

The lucky numbers are Michael Glynn is the owner of the shop. He told KCLR he is hopeful the winner will come forward.

“I would ask anyone that does the Lotto around Callan to check their numbers”. He said “The winning numbers are 3, 10, 17,33 and 39”