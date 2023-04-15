Local men fly the flag for Carlow at World Transplant Games

Two local men are flying the flag for Carlow and Ireland at the World Transplant Games which get underway in Australia today.

Palatine’s Bryan Duignan, had a kidney transplant while Hacketstown’s Tony Gartland is competing with a new liver.

Team Ireland has sent 14 athletes altogether who will be taking part in events in Perth up until next Friday.

Established in 1978, the World Transplant Games Federation is a worldwide organisation with representation from more than 60 countries that celebrates successful transplantation and the gift of life through unique and inspiring events – namely the Summer and Winter World Transplant Games.

Ireland Rugby Assistant coach Paul O’Connell and winger Mack Hansen – who grew up in Australia have been extending their well-wishes to the inspirational Irish athlethes.