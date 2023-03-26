Local Minister launches public consultation on Open Seasons Order for birds

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan has launched a public consultation on the review of the Open Seasons Order for birds.

It allows for the hunting of certain bird species.

The review is to ensure that hunting is sustainable, and in line with Ireland’s obligations to safeguard threatened bird species.

14 of the 21 species covered under the order were highlighted as being of national-level concern in 2019, and 15 are listed as Amber or Red by BirdWatch Ireland’s conservation list.